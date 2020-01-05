Crystal Springs police car stolen during traffic stop

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss.(WJTV) – Police are searching for a man who stole a Crystal Springs police car during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Police Chief Chris Palmer said a man ran a stop sign around 7 a.m. onWest Cayuga Street.

When an officer stopped the man, a struggle ensued, and the suspect jumped into the officer’s squad car.

Police believe they know who the suspect is, but they’re not releasing his identity just yet. The suspects vehicle was taken to the Crystal Springs Police Department while they investigate.

Palmer said he’s glad his officer was not hurt during the incident, and he plans to update the public as details develop.