Crystal Springs police provide update on Monday’s deadly shooting

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Crystal Springs Police Department is looking for answers after a deadly shooting on Monday, March 22. Chief DeJohn Hampton said investigators are looking into any and all possibilities.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on West Railroad Avenue. When they arrived, they found the two victims, 24-year-old Lakiya Garrett and 34-year-old Demario Wilson.

Chief Hampton said Garrett later died from her injuries. Wilson, who is now in stable condition, is talking with police.

“From the officers that work here, they’re working tirelessly along with the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department, Copiah County DA’s Office and have also requested help from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to assist us on trying to find out what happened. One thing that I can assure the residents of this community and the family that was affected, we will do everything in our power to find out what happened or the individuals that had something to do with this crime,” he stated.

The chief said they do have a few leads, but he couldn’t share any additional information. Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the Crystal Springs Police Department.

Chief Hampton said Garrett left behind two small children. In the coming week, the department plans to host a community event to help them and their family.