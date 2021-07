CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV)-The City of Crystal Springs will be repairing a waterline and hydrant starting at 9:00 am Thursday.

The repair will require the city to shut off the water for the whole water system.

Repairs should be completed and the water should be back on by noon.

The city will also be under a boil water notice when the water is turned back on.

Neighbors are reminded to fill up their bath tub with water before 9:00 am Thursday so they will have water to flush.