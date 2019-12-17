CSA: State of Emergency does not exist at Wayne County School District



WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Commission of School Accreditation held a meeting today to determine if the Wayne County School District was in a state of emergency.

The investigation was reportedly triggered by the district’s failure to comply with audits, dating back to 2014. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the Wayne County School District violated 22 of the 32 accreditation standards.

On Monday, the CSA determined that an extreme emergency situation does not exist that jeopardizes the safety, security and educational interests of the children enrolled in the district.

The newly appointed superintendent of Wayne County School district was introduced during the meeting. Tommy Branch explained that he has the ability to fix the issues.

Here is a link to the audit report on the Wayne Count School District: https://www.mdek12.org/sites/default/files/Offices/MDE/OA/Accreditation/audit_report_wayne_county_ebinder_final.pdf