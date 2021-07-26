CSA to determine if emergency situation exists at Holmes County Consolidated School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission on School Accreditation (CSA) will meet on August 2 to determine if an extreme emergency situation exists that jeopardizes the safety, security and educational interests of the children enrolled in the Holmes County Consolidated School District.

The meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Central High School Building in Jackson. People may view the meeting remotely via live stream.

This meeting comes after State Auditor Shad White released an audit report on the school district in December 2020.

“This audit reveals widespread problems,” said White. “The public school students of Holmes County and the taxpayers are the victims here. As a product of public schools myself, my office remains committed to uncovering and stopping this sort of misspending.”

According to White, taxpayers in Holmes County footed the bill for an “adults only,” “B.Y.O.B.” party and overpaid a former district superintendent by thousands of dollars.