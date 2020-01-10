Curbing crime in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced a plan to stop crime. The Credible Messenger Program is a new initiave.

Organizers said groups will work together to help create happy and healthy communities.

The sister of Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said people are conditioned to be violent. “In order to prevent it, residents recognize and recommend that one of our violence interruption credible messenger program includes vocational and technical skills, building, training and employment opportunities, as well as entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Rukia Lumumba, People’s Advocacy Institute.

Lumumba said she plans to have the program running by Spring 2020.