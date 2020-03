VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police officers stopped a vehicle on North Frontage Road for curfew violation early Friday morning.

Investigators said 53-year-old Franklin Barrett, of Crystal Springs, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Barrett appeared in court on Friday, where he was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine. A judge set his bond at $40,000.

Mayor George Flaggs issued a curfew for the city due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.