Curtis Flowers case to be turned over to Mississippi Attorney General’s office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Circuit Court Judge Joseph Loper signed an order appointing the office of the Mississippi Attorney General as prosecutor in the case of State of Mississippi v. Curtis Giovanni Flowers.

The decision was made after District Attorney Doug Evans recused himself from the case.

Evans has until February 28, 2020, to provide his complete file to the Attorney General’s office.

Flowers has been tried six times in the same quadruple murder case that happened in Winona in 1996. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his fourth conviction in June 2019.

Flowers was released from prison on a $250,000 bond in December 2019.

You can read the court’s order below: