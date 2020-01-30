Curtis Flowers post-conviction relief appeal dismissed as moot

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court dismissed as moot the post-conviction relief appeal of Curtis Flowers. The decision was made on January 30, 2020.

Because the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ fourth conviction in June 2019, the appeal that existed before that decision no longer exists. In their ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court cited racial bias in jury selection.

Both sides in the case agreed that the post-conviction relief appeal should become moot.

Flowers has been tried six times in the same quadruple murder case that happened in Winona in 1996. He was released from prison on a $250,000 bond in December 2019.

You can read the Mississippi Supreme Court’s decision by clicking here.