Customers can make appointments for COVID-19 vaccine at Mississippi Walmarts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Walmart stores in Mississippi began accepting appointments from patients who want the COVID-19 vaccine. The 31 stores will receive about 200 doses each.

One shopper in Hattiesburg said they do not have a choice when it comes to the vaccine because of underlying conditions, and they do not want to risk their family contracting the virus.

Some people said they will wait and see how things go before getting the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is provided through a Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.