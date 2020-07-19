Customers charged multiple times at Margaritas in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Customers of Margaritas Mexican Grill in Jackson are demanding a refund after their cards were charged multiple times without their authorization.

Jackson police responded to the restaurant Saturday after receiving complaints from customers.

One man said his card was charged four times and the last time he visited was a month ago.

Witnesses say approximately 40 people showed up to demand a refund.

“We come here to have a good time and eat and enjoy they food and drinks and then you sitting here taking folk hard earned money , we’re already in a pandemic— it’s already rough out here folks got to work and the coronavirus and the fact that you working and they taking your money from you that’s ridiculous,” said customer Clarence Brown.

Brown said the restaurant wrote down the names and financial records in order to investigate. He also shared the business could potentially give refunds within 2-7 business days.

12 News reached out to Margaritas for comment and has not heard back.

There is also no word from the Jackson Police Department whether criminal complaints have been filed.

