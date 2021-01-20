D.C. neighbors react to Inauguration Day security after attack on U.S. Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the last few weeks, only a few protests have happened at the Mississippi State Capitol; none of which have been violent. However, the same cannot be said for the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

On January 6, a deadly protest happened at the U.S. Capitol. Michelle Azar and her boyfriend said they were picking up a to-go lunch order not far from the Capitol building when the riot happened. She said the incident was not necessarily scary, but definitely unsettling.

“They told us we couldn’t go inside the store. There was a security guard who said, no you can’t go in. From there, we had to wait outside for a bit. There was definitely a lot of confusion with what was going on. The security man was told not to let anyone in,” she stated.