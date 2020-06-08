DA: Officer-involved shooting case files to be released

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The District Attorney’s Office has been working to release evidence to the public regarding the case centered around former Columbus police officer, Canyon Boykin.

District Attorney Scott Colom requested the case files from the Attorney General’s Office after was announced the case was dropped.

Boykin was charged with manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of Columbus man Ricky Ball.

Since the AG’s announcement, the case received gotten statewide attention and people were asking why.

Colom said the reason behind releasing the case details was to provide as much transparency as he legally could to the people.

“They are going to see a lot of witness statements, they’re going to see some videos of what was going on. They’re going to see some photos, some investigative reports, autopsy reports,” explained Colom.

Colom said his entire office was working on putting together what they can release.

He’s hoped to have the information posted online by next week.

