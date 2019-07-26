DA: Ole Miss slaying case to be sent to grand jury

Brandon Theesfeld, left, is led from the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 by Maj. Alan Wilburn, after being arraigned in connection with the death of 21-year-old University of Mississippi student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

HARMONTOWN, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say the case of a slain University of Mississippi student will be turned over to a grand jury.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore told WREG-TV on Thursday that a motion has also been filed to withhold bail for the man charged in the case. Classmate Brandon A. Theesfeld, of Texas, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, who was found shot to death last weekend.

Surveillance video released by the city shows Kostial, Missouri, leaving a bar Friday night and being picked up by a van. Kostial’s roommate has said Kostial returned home. Hours later, deputies in Harmontown found Kostial shot to death about 30 miles from university grounds.

The 22-year-old Theesfeld was later arrested at a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee. He remains jailed.