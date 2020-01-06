DA recuses himself from Curtis Flowers’ case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Doug Evans, District Attorney for the Fifth Circuit District, has recused himself from the State of Mississippi versus Curtis Flowers case.

In November 2019, four black voters and a branch of the NAACP sued a Evans, asking a federal judge to order him to stop excluding African Americans from juries.

Evans has tried Flowers six times for murder in a 1996 slaying, charging that he gunned down four people execution-style in a Winona furniture store.

Flowers was released on a $25,000 bond in December 2019.

You can read Evans’ recusal below.

Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice and attorney for Flowers released the following statement: