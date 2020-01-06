DA recuses himself from Curtis Flowers’ case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Doug Evans, District Attorney for the Fifth Circuit District, has recused himself from the State of Mississippi versus Curtis Flowers case.
In November 2019, four black voters and a branch of the NAACP sued a Evans, asking a federal judge to order him to stop excluding African Americans from juries.
Evans has tried Flowers six times for murder in a 1996 slaying, charging that he gunned down four people execution-style in a Winona furniture store.
Flowers was released on a $25,000 bond in December 2019.
You can read Evans’ recusal below.
Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice and attorney for Flowers released the following statement:
Doug Evans had no business staying on this case and we are pleased he recused himself. We look forward to what we hope will be an impartial review of this case by the new Attorney General of Mississippi. As the trial judge indicated when granting bail, the evidence of innocence has become even more clear since the last trial. There is no reason to continue wasting taxpayer money and putting everyone through a seventh trial. Curtis Flowers is innocent. This misguided prosecution has been plagued from the beginning by misconduct and racial discrimination, and it is time to bring it to an end.