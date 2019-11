RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been several storm damage reports in Rankin County after a tornado touched down in Star.

According to reports, several trees are down on U.S. 49. A tree also fell on a home on Front Street in Star.

There’s no word of any injuries.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting 479 power outages in Rankin and Simpson Counties.

12 News as a crew on the way to the scene, and we’ll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.