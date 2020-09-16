Damage reported in Jackson County from Hurricane Sally

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Sixteen years ago today, Hurricane Ivan made landfall near the same location as Hurricane Sally on Wednesday morning.
Being on the westward side of things, Mississippi was able to dodge the brunt of the storm. In Jackson County, the Helena community still experienced some damage.
A tree, that had been standing for 50 years, couldn’t withstand the tropical storm force winds of Sally. It fell into a home.
As of now, the rain has subsided and winds have calmed. However, other trees have toppled and power lines are down across the county.
Singing River Electric and Mississippi Power are working to restore power as quickly and safely as they can.
