JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, the City of Jackson Water Department was notified about a damaged fire hydrant on Rankin Street near the railroad tracks.

The hydrant is tied to a 16 inch water main that helps feed water to Jackson. Crews are working to fix the issue and should have it completed by Saturday afternoon.

Some residents in South Jackson, especially near Raymond Road, Forest Hill Road, and McCluer Road, should expect to experience low to no water pressure into the evening.