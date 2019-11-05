Dana Road Elementary holds mock election

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- All across the state, people are casting their votes and making sure their voice is heard for different political offices in their community and for the state.

Leaders at Dana Road Elementary School has been teaching its students to “find their voice” from the book Leader in Me. Today those same students found their voice and cast their voice during the mock election held at the school.

Lashonda Keys-Smith, the principal says it’s important for students to find their voice and exercise it, they’re doing it by starting early

Kayla Slack a teacher at the school believes this is a teaching moment for everyone present.