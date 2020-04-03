Dance lessons go virtual

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV)– Dance instructors are changing the way they give lessons. We keep hearing how businesses are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re taking a look at how dance lessons are moving from the studio to the home.
The littlest of dancers are using their iPads to keep up with their dance lessons, not allowing coronavirus to get in their way.
Lindsey-Claire Hutchins, the owner of Lindsey Claire Dance Company, says they are a fully-functioning virtual dance studio.
Coronavirus has had an impact. Hutchins estimates she’s lost about 25-percent of her students.
She knows small businesses are struggling, and they are offering video story time at night for the little ones through Facebook live.
Hutchins says when the pandemic hit they picked right up with online classes.
Right now the date for the recital is May 16.
With coronavirus that could change, Hutchins wants her students to perform and parents have already bought the costumes.