Dance lessons go virtual

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV)– Dance instructors are changing the way they give lessons. ​​We keep hearing how businesses are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​



We’re taking a look at how dance lessons are moving from the studio to the home. ​



The littlest of dancers are using their iPads to keep up with their dance lessons, not allowing coronavirus to get in their way. ​

Lindsey-Claire Hutchins, the owner of Lindsey Claire Dance Company, says they are a fully-functioning virtual dance studio. ​

Coronavirus has had an impact. Hutchins estimates she’s lost about 25-percent of her students. ​

​She knows small businesses are struggling, and they are offering video story time at night for the little ones through Facebook live. ​



Hutchins says when the pandemic hit they picked right up with online classes. ​

​Right now the date for the recital is May 16. ​

With coronavirus that could change, Hutchins ​wants her students to perform and parents have already bought the costumes.