Dance Marathon Expects to Raise $60,000 for Batson Children’s Hospital

Clinton, Miss. (WJTV) Hundreds of people came out to support a dance marathon at Mississippi College. For 6 hours, from 6:00pm to midnight, people danced to raise money and awareness for kids at Batson Children’s Hospital.

Dance Marathon and Mississippi College have been fundraising for the past 4 years. Its first year, the marathon raised $13,000. That number has risen every year to the point they are estimating nearly $65,000 this year. According to Shem McConnell, the director of the dance marathon at Mississippi College, that’s never been done in this short amount of time with a school their size.

Batson Children’s Hospital treats more than 150,000 children each year. If you would like to donate click this link: https://events.dancemarathon.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=3433