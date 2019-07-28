Dangerous potholes, sinkholes: City of Jackson needs more money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- City of Jackson leaders are asking citizens for patience as crews prepare to roll out resurfacing projects to finally remedy potholes and sinkholes throughout the city.

Officials say they are working quickly, behind the scenes, but in order to transform roads, they need more money.

City engineer Charles Williams said “I think if we can get an annual commitment each year, as far as funding for streams and for other infrastructure systems, I think people will start seeing the city making an improvement.”

The Jackson mayor has asked the city to approve a $40-million commitment for infrastructure projects.

The city council will decide on the issue at the upcoming council meeting.