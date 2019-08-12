Dangerous Temperatures: Update on Today’s Excessive Heat Warning

LIVE – Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory in effect for dangerous temperature. Meteorologist Jacob Lanier is tracking the heat index right now & answering your questions… Posted by WJTV 12 News on Monday, August 12, 2019 News 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier talks about the excessive heat warning & heat advisory for our area.

Today is the hottest day of the August heat wave, as temperatures soar to near 100 degrees this afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning includes Vicksburg, Yazoo City, and the Delta through Tuesday evening as heat indices exceed 110 degrees. In the Jackson Metro, heat index values could be as high as 110 this afternoon.

Temperatures in the upper 90s, coupled with high dewpoints in the upper 70s, will result in feels like temperatures well over 100 degrees state wide for both Monday and Tuesday. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are very possible in this type of heat if you are not staying cool and hydrated.

Pavement temperatures will also be scorching, over 140 degrees, so dog walking on the street or sidewalk is not safe this afternoon. Also remember that kids and the elderly are the first to feel affects from the oppressive heat.

There is good news though. By Wednesday, a frontal system will push into southern Mississippi. This will drop temperatures into the low 90s and increase rain chances. So the extreme heat will be limited to Monday and Tuesday.

Stay with Storm Team 12 for continuing coverage of these dangerous temperatures.