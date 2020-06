JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Disasters and their aftermath have caused short-term and long-term trauma and anxiety for kids. The San Francisco earthquake, Hurricane Katrina and the COVID-19 pandemic. All three caused, and are still causing, death, widespread loss and major disruption to family life. But experts say there are things parents can do to minimize the impact on kids.

For Anthony and Petra Soliz reading, math and sign language class are happening at home. They’re missing friends, summer camps and, for Anthony, a long awaited fifth grade graduation ceremony. Their mother, Cynthia Soliz has done the best she can and said, “I’ve tried to give them permission to just cry and be upset because this is not a fun time.”