HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Danielle Nipper has been found.
Sheriff’s Investigators were notified by a South Carolina sheriff’s office on Friday around 4:00 pm that a deputy met with Nipper and confirmed that she is okay.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says they are grateful for the help from state, local and federal agencies who assisted Hinds County over the past several months.
Danielle Nipper found safe
