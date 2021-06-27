Dash N’ Splash 5K brings out hundreds in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brain Injury Association of Mississippi held a Dash N’ Splash 5K run/walk on Saturday.

Hundreds of people joined in on the event to help raise awareness about brain and spinal chord injuries.

Executive Director Lee Moss, says this was the largest turnout they’ve had even before the pandemic, and the support was amazing.

Families ran, walked, and even rolled on a scenic trail for a bigger purpose.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Mitchell Chappell participated in the race 5 years after the accident that caused his brain injury. Trooper Chappell was supported by friends, family, and fellow troopers during the run/walk.

Following the race, people enjoyed a day in the sun with water slides, a water balloon bash, and watermelon.