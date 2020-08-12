Daughter of Bro. Stephens in ICU with COVID-19 day after father passes away

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The daughter of Bro. Allen Stephens, the former director of missions for the Rankin Baptist Association, is in the ICU with COVID-19. Her hospitalization comes one day after Shanda’s father passed away after testing positive for the virus.

According to the Rankin Baptist Association, she was transferred to the ICU so health officials can have quick access to her.

