Daughter of Sheriff shoots ex-boyfriend in eye with paintball gun

Batesville, Miss. (WJTV)- Authorities in Batesville are investigating after a woman reportedly shot a man in the eye with a paintball gun. We are told the suspect is the daughter of Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby.

The man was allegedly her ex-boyfriend. It happened Wednesday. Investigators say the man visited the woman’s home to pick up belongings, and did not leave when asked.

The man underwent eye surgery at a Tennessee hospital. At this time, we don’t know if criminal charges will be brought forward.

