Dave’s Triple B Restaurant leaving Jackson for Flora

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chef David Raines announced he will be moving his business, Dave’s Triple B Restaurant, from High Street in Jackson to Maine Street in Flora. The final day of its current location is September 4, 2020.

The new Triple B will be housed in the Blue Rooster Restaurant building at 4822 Route 22. The Blue Rooster Restaurant will move to 344 First Street in Flora.

Triple B is expected to open in Flora on October 1, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: