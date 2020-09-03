Dave’s Triple B Restaurant leaving Jackson for Flora

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chef David Raines announced he will be moving his business, Dave’s Triple B Restaurant, from High Street in Jackson to Maine Street in Flora. The final day of its current location is September 4, 2020.
The new Triple B will be housed in the Blue Rooster Restaurant building at 4822 Route 22. The Blue Rooster Restaurant will move to 344 First Street in Flora.
Triple B is expected to open in Flora on October 1, 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- Rochester mayor suspends officers involved in Daniel Prude death
- Border trade picking up after dip in first months of COVID-19 pandemic
- Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
- Man arrested day after police chase from Madison to Yazoo County
- House Democrats press Senate to take up Heroes Act for school funding