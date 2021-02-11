David and Mary Fehr to return as Clinton Attaché directors

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees accepted a recommendation from Dr. Tim Martin to have David and Mary Fehr resume direction of Clinton’s Attaché Show Choir during the February school board meeting.

Beginning in April, the long-time directors will once again be at the helm the show choir after retiring in 2020. Under the recommendation, the Fehrs will return to a part-time paraprofessional role to direct and conduct the program.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to work for Clinton Schools and with Attaché again,” long time director David Fehr said. “We’ve been blessed to have great kids, parents and tradition for so long.”

Tryouts and auditions for Clinton’s Attaché Show Choir will be in April in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year and competition season.