David Archie residency status upheld by Mississippi Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court made a decision in the case of former Hinds County District 2 Supervisor Darrell McQuirter vs. current District 2 Supervisor David Archie. The justices upheld a lower court’s ruling that was in favor of Archie.
McQuirter claimed Archie did not live in the district, but the judge ruled that Archie is qualified because he owns a home inside the district lines.
Click here to read the decision by the court.
