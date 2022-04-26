CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Longtime directors of Clinton High School’s Attaché Show Choir David and Mary Fehr announced their transition from the head of the show choir to their new roles as Executive Directors of Show Choirs. This will be effective at the end of the current school year.

In a letter released, the Fehrs stated their gratitude to the Attaché family and the Clinton community for continuous encouragement and expressed their excitement for the future of the program.

“In our new position, it will be fun and exciting to continue instilling the fundamentals and work ethic that is the backbone of our sustained success to a new generation of Arrows,” the Fehrs wrote.

“David and Mary Fehr will be able to assist in the learning curve with the nuances of Attaché’s unrivaled culture of sustained excellence,” CPSD Superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin said. “Additionally, employing their talents across our programs will ensure continuity as they continue to evolve and remain leaders within the national show choir community.”

The transition into these new roles will allow the Fehrs to assist all the show choir directors in the Clinton Public School District in the development of students’ musical talents as well as provide mentorship and feedback.

Since 1992, David and Mary Fehr have guided Attaché to 85 Grand Champion Titles as well as numerous awards for Best Overall Effect, Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Costumes, Best Band and numerous other accolades.

A search for a new director of Clinton’s Attaché Show Choir will begin immediately, and a new director will be named at a later date.