Davidson County deputies asking for public’s help finding missing teen

DENTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress.

She has been missing from Canaan Church Road in Denton for four days.

Savannah is 5’6″ and weighs 136 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and green eyes, according to an Amber Alert issued for on Monday night.

She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt during a remote learning session at 8:35 a.m. on Friday.

She requires medication for a variety of medical issues and does not have any with her.

If you have any information about her or her whereabouts, please call 911.