Day 1 of the Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday the 161st Mississippi State Fair opened at 5 PM.

Mississippi AG Commissioner Andy Gibson says they have taken all the steps necessary make the fair happen safely.

The state fair has been in Mississippi since 1858 but its’ never been a fair like this before. Masks are highly encouraged but not required; Social distancing is being enforced; And rides are being wiped down after every use.

But even with all the changes, the main gest of the fair is still here – like the food, rides and games.

For those who don’t bring a mask, the Mississippi department of agriculture has purchased over 300,000 masks to pass out.

Fair goer Mark Jones tells 12 News’ Gary Burton that he knows there will be many people with no masks and having a friend who has passed away from the virus, he takes it serious and will stay masked up while at the fair.