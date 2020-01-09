Day 2 of 2020 Legislative Session: Lawmakers discuss teacher pay deficit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During day two of the 2020 Legislative Session, Mississippi lawmakers took action on teacher pay. They fixed a deficit resulting from last year’s misappropriation.

The appropriations committee met soon after the house adjourned on Wednesday to take up House Bill 1.

“We had to ensure that we have the funds in place. We should’t put an extra burden on the school districts,” said Rep. John Hines of District 50. “A lot of school districts are struggling, so we just want to make sure that we sured them up, because we made a commitment, and we’re just trying to fulfill it.”

This issue, according to the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, was coding on behalf of school districts.

“Some teachers were not coded properly,” said Rep. John Read, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “And so once we paid by teacher and not by category, it came out that we had shorted them that much so now going forward they won’t be shorted.”

The amount owed is a little over $18.4 million. The chairman said there is money to cover the deficit in the budget process. The chairman said they will likely take up House Bill 1 on the house floor on Thursday.