STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - At the entrance to the Mitchell Library on the campus of Mississippi State at Starkville is an interesting sign some may think is in an odd place - that being “Mississippi.” It’s for the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library as well as the Frank and Virginia Williams Collection of Lincolniana.

Grant’s path to the Presidency started when he captured Vicksburg in the Civil War. But still, it seems odd that his Library is in Mississippi, but that’s another story for another day. Let's just deal with the Lincoln Collection right now. What is it and why is it here and what is so significant about it?