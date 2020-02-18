Day 4: Trial of Willie Cory Godbolt

Breaking News
News
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV/AP) – During day four in the trial for Willie Cory Godbolt, defense attorney Alison Steiner questioned his sister. Shelly Godbolt Porter testified about their family background in the capital murder trial.

On Monday, Godbolt’s daughter testified that he beat her frequently during her childhood.

Godbolt is accused of killing eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy, in May 2017. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The trial is taking place at the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia.

