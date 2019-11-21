Day Three: Zebulum James trial

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thursday marks day three for the Zebulum James trial and 12’s Kate Cornell there giving live updates via Twitter.
After a brief recess, James has called his sister, Keturah James, to testify again. He is trying to prove that his behavior is always different when he is under the influence of marijuana. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/OtF4UobPrv— Kate Cornell WJTV (@KateOnKamera) November 21, 2019
Her response is that the only difference between his behavior is that when he uses marijuana, he becomes “sleepy.” The prosecutor immediately objected to her response on the basis that she was giving an opinion and is not qualified as an expert. @WJTV— Kate Cornell WJTV (@KateOnKamera) November 21, 2019
She is now, however, saying that shooting people is out of character for him and that he wouldn’t have done that in his right mine. @WJTV— Kate Cornell WJTV (@KateOnKamera) November 21, 2019
He is holding back tears while being questioned. He is discussing a dark time in his life from several years ago when he was fighting for custody of his daughter. @WJTV— Kate Cornell WJTV (@KateOnKamera) November 21, 2019
“I am mentally ill. I was insane.” -Zebulum— Kate Cornell WJTV (@KateOnKamera) November 21, 2019
His advisor just asked him “were you under the influence of marijuana on the night in question?” ZB’s response was “no,” and that “before that night I (he), the most recent time I had smoked marijuana was on my(his) 23rd birthday, October 26, 2015(about three weeks before). @WJTV— Kate Cornell WJTV (@KateOnKamera) November 21, 2019
