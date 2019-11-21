Day Two of Zebellum James Trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday was the second day of the Zebellum James murder trial.

During the trial, five witnesses were called to the stand by the prosecution to testify against James, who is charged with killing two people back in 2015.

The witnesses included the detective who arrested him on the night back on November 19, 2015 and his own sister, Keturah James.

Zebellum, who is representing himself after firing his attorney, called one witness to the stand: a psychiatrist who helped evaluate his mental state in 2015 after the accusations.

Jackson Police say James shot 48-year-old Suzanne Hogan at a Shell gas station on Watkins Drive, then shot Kristy Lynn Mitchell in the parking lot of Logan’s Restaurant on East County Line Road.