JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- High School Band students will have the opportunity to experience what it is like to be in the Sonic Boom of the South on Saturday, April 2.

Leaders of the Sonic Boom of the South will be hosting the event at the Jackson State University (JSU) Athletics Assembly Center from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Students in grades 9th- 12th are to register before March 25. There is a $20 registration fee.