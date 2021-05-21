DEA issues warning over counterfeit pills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning citizens about an increase in drug overdose deaths tied to counterfeit pills containing the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

According to the DEA, the pill were manufactured by Mexican drug trafficking and marketed as medication such as oxycodone on the illicit drug market. Leaders with the DEA said one pill can be enough to kill someone.

Officials said counterfeit pills purchased online or through social media websites pose a serious public health and safety hazard. These pills may contain the wrong ingredients, contain too little, too much, or no active ingredient at all, or contain other, potentially life-threatening hidden ingredients, such as fentanyl or methamphetamine.

The DEA urged the public to obtain prescription drugs only from state-licensed pharmacies that are located in the United States. They also asked the community to share information concerning the availability of any synthetic opioids as they surface within local drug markets with theirlocal law enforcement agency.