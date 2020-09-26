Dead body found inside car in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a deceased person was found in a car on Cedars of Lebanon Road Saturday morning.
Investigators are currently on the scene and the area is blocked off.
12 News will provide additional information as details become available.
This is a developing story.
