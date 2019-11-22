Deadline to apply for free dental care is today

The deadline for applications for the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry's annual free week of dental care is Friday, November 22.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline for applications for the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry’s annual free week of dental care is Friday, November 22.

The fourth annual Dental Mission Week will be held February 3-7, 2020, in combination with Give Kids a Smile Day February 7, 2020.

Students and faculty at the School of Dentistry will provide a full week of free dental treatment for an estimated 1,500 adults and children in the metro area. Services offered will include cleanings, extractions, fillings, pediatric procedures and root canals of the front teeth only, and are for individuals who are uninsured and have limited to no access to dental care.

Applications are available and can be picked up from and returned at the following locations:



• Jackson Medical Mall (information desk)

• School of Dentistry at UMMC (2nd floor registration desk)

• UMMC Guest Services (main hospital)

• VA Medical Center dental clinic

Applications can also be mailed to School of Dentistry, Attn: Dental Mission Week application, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS 39216.

For more information, call 601-496-3232.

For additional locations, please check the website.