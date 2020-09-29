Deadline to complete 2020 Census approaching

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is quickly approaching. The U.S. secretary of Commerce says the 2020 census will end on October 5, despite a federal judge’s ruling last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson also took to Twitter, saying Mississippians are still below the response rate.

Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resourced based on census data. In 2010, Mississippi’s census completion rate was 61.3%, resulting in the state losing a congressional seat and millions in federal money.

If you haven’t already completed the 2020 census questionnaire, you still have time.

