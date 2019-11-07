Deadlines approaching for holiday shipping

(CNN) – The United States Postal Service is releasing ship-by dates for the 2019 holiday season.
Some ground-shipping deadlines for overseas military destinations have already passed.
The deadlines are listed below:
- The deadline for first-class mail and packages is December 20 for regular mail to arrive by Christmas.
- Priority mail’s deadline is December 21.
- The priority mail express deadline is December 23.
You can check USPS.com for a full list of domestic and international holiday shipping deadlines.
The United Parcel Service said it expects online gift-giving to hit an all-time record. They expect to handle more than 1,000,000 return packages every day in December.