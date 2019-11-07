Deadlines approaching for holiday shipping

News

The United States Postal Service is releasing ship-by dates for the 2019 holiday season.

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The United States Postal Service is releasing ship-by dates for the 2019 holiday season.

Some ground-shipping deadlines for overseas military destinations have already passed.

The deadlines are listed below:

  • The deadline for first-class mail and packages is December 20 for regular mail to arrive by Christmas.
  • Priority mail’s deadline is December 21.
  • The priority mail express deadline is December 23.

You can check USPS.com for a full list of domestic and international holiday shipping deadlines.

The United Parcel Service said it expects online gift-giving to hit an all-time record. They expect to handle more than 1,000,000 return packages every day in December.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories