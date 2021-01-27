Deadly accident reported on US 61 in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single car deadly accident on Tuesday, January 26, around 11:00 p.m. at US 61 near Traceway.

Preliminary investigation shows that a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling southbound on US 61, when the driver lost control and collided with a tree.

The driver and the front passenger were killed on the scene.

No other passengers were in the car at the time.

Identity of the victims are pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.