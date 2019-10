The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one dead and another injured Tuesday night.

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one dead and another injured Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on U.S. 61 near Omega Road in Sharkey County.

MHP Sgt. Kervin Stewart says a car was heading north when it left the road and flipped.

A passenger died as a result of the crash.

The driver taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MHP has not released any names at this time.