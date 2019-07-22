Deadly house burglary, 2 carjackings, crashes county truck: Brookhaven suspect wanted

Brookhaven Police is looking for Shawan F. Allen, one out of four suspects wanted for a deadly house burglary in Brookhaven.

Shawan F. Allen has been a crime spree ever since the burglary but has yet to be captured.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, Last night, Shawan F. Allen forced his 17-year-old girlfriend to drive him to Jackson. An off duty Copiah Co. Deputy saw them driving recklessly on Highway 51. They kept slowing down and speeding up.

The deputy flashed his lights to pull them over but they sped off and later crashed.

Allen ran to a nearby home and attempted to get the homeowners’ car keys but they were not able to find them.

After trying to get the keys, Allen ran off into the woods. Then, over 30 officers searched the area until 2 am.

Allen’s attempt to get away did not end there because he stole a county truck this morning just south of Cyrstal Springs.

He wrecked the truck north of Wesson on Highway 51.

A good samaritan saw the wrecked vehicle and proceeded to Allen but was carjacked.

He could be driving a 2018 Ford Fusion with a Louisiana tag (417 BKS ).

Anyone with information on where authorities can find him contact Brookhaven Police at 601-833-2424.