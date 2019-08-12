Deadly motorcycle crash on I-55

Jackson Police worked the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on I-55 South near Briarwood Drive Sunday night.

Officers say a man and woman riding a motorcycle rear-ended a car and were thrown from the bike. The female passenger was then hit by a second car.

Both were transported to an area hospital where the female victim had succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving. She is identified as 24 year-old, Hannah Hill. The male victim was listed in stable condition.

No other parties involved were injured. No charges have been filed.

This investigation is ongoing.