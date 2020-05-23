Breaking News
Deadly overnight shooting ends with car crash at Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting that ended with a car crash in front of the Merit Health Hospital.

According to JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown, the victim, Brian Houser, suffered two gunshot wounds. At this time it is unknown where the shooting took place.

Houser was driving a white Nissan Altima when it crashed into Merit where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect or motive has yet been determined.

This is a developing story. 12 News will provide more information as more details become avaliable.

